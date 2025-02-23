World Equity Group Inc. Acquires 19,582 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 105.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of World Equity Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,576,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,160,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,140,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,268,000 after purchasing an additional 147,688 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.00 and its 200-day moving average is $117.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.