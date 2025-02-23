World Equity Group Inc. Acquires 19,582 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 105.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of World Equity Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,576,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,160,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,140,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,268,000 after purchasing an additional 147,688 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJR stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.00 and its 200-day moving average is $117.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
