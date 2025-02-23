World Equity Group Inc. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 673,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $273,055,000 after buying an additional 84,062 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $384.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

