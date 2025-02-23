World Equity Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 118.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 68,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VOO opened at $551.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $550.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $499.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

