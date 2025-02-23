World Equity Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 374.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,537,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,991,000 after acquiring an additional 179,901 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,591,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,314,000 after acquiring an additional 406,412 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,698,000 after acquiring an additional 669,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,677,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

