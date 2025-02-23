World Equity Group Inc. Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPMO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 497.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 40,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of SPMO stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average of $94.16. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $103.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.94.
About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
