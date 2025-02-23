World Equity Group Inc. Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPMO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 497.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 40,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average of $94.16. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $103.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.