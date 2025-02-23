Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) Insider Purchases £4,920 in Stock

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) insider Stephen John Ellwood purchased 1,500 shares of Wynnstay Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £4,920 ($6,216.05).

Wynnstay Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Wynnstay Group stock opened at GBX 316.50 ($4.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00. Wynnstay Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 404.49 ($5.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £72.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 302.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 317.46.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 23.78 ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wynnstay Group had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 4.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynnstay Group Plc will post 24.9054054 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WYN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynnstay Group from GBX 470 ($5.94) to GBX 430 ($5.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay is a leading UK provider of agricultural supplies and services to farmers and rural communities, mainly in England and Wales. It manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs for both livestock and arable farmers, including feed, seed and fertiliser. Through its crop marketing arm, GrainLink, it also provides a channel for arable farmers to sell their grain, and its specialist teams provide advice on the latest farming techniques, including environmental measures, and animal health and nutrition.

Wynnstay supplies both direct-to-farm and via its extensive network of depots.

