Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.68 Million in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000. Global X Uranium ETF comprises 1.2% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,560 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,343,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,437,000 after acquiring an additional 103,409 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 968,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 924,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 742.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 927,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,548,000 after purchasing an additional 817,807 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 641,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

