Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $71,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,315,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 350,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,858,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $563,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $29.28.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

