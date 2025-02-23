Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Sells 408 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 5.4% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,924,000 after buying an additional 100,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 30,952 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $270.74 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $187.05 and a one year high of $271.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.00 and its 200-day moving average is $245.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

