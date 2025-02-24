1,285 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Partners Wealth Management LLC

Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $239.61 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

