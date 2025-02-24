1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) versus Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) Financial Analysis

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Collective Audience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of 1847 shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of 1847 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Collective Audience has a beta of -1.95, suggesting that its share price is 295% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1847 has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Collective Audience and 1847’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collective Audience N/A N/A N/A 1847 -49.35% N/A -136.22%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collective Audience $12.14 million 0.14 -$4.57 million N/A N/A 1847 $68.68 million 0.06 -$30.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Collective Audience and 1847″s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Collective Audience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1847.

Summary

Collective Audience beats 1847 on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

