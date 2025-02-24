2,769 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC

Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $302,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $192.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $168.85 and a one year high of $200.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

