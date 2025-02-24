580 Shares in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCPC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 944.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,559,000 after buying an additional 449,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 55,822 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 405.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 48,762 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in Balchem by 12.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 301,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $163.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.39. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $137.69 and a 12 month high of $186.03.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.08). Balchem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Balchem

Balchem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.