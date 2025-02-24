Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 17250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 50.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$663,150.00, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.02.
About Aequus Pharmaceuticals
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company markets ZIMED PF, a preservative-free bimatoprost ophthalmic solution. It also develops a range of prescription-free dry eye products under the OPTASE name; and REV-0100 for the treatment of stargardt disease.
