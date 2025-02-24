Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,419,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $6,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 13,965 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $957,580.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,804.76. The trade was a 95.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Libor Michalek sold 2,847 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 159,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,161,430. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,111 shares of company stock worth $40,020,081 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affirm Trading Down 8.1 %

AFRM opened at $68.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.46 and a beta of 3.66. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Affirm from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.24.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

