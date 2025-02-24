Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Down 8.4% – What’s Next?

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 528,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,049,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on API
Agora Trading Down 8.3 %
Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agora had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Agora by 1,988.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agora during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 40.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Agora Company Profile
Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agora
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Beaten Down Healthcare Stocks Recovering in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.