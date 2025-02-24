Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Down 8.4% – What’s Next?

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 528,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,049,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Agora Trading Down 8.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $520.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agora had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Agora by 1,988.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agora during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 40.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

