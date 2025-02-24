Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Shares Down 15% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) dropped 15% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 68,843,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 30,915,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
About Alba Mineral Resources
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alba Mineral Resources
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.