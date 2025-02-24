American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) Director Gregory G. Joseph acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.00 per share, for a total transaction of $363,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,717. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.30. The stock had a trading volume of 688,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,977. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.67. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.97 and a fifty-two week high of $150.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

