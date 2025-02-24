Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 498,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 2.1% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $34,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $67.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.