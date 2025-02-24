ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,160 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $189,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $334.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.82 and a 1-year high of $363.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

