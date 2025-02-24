Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.04, but opened at $27.82. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $28.24, with a volume of 2,465,798 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director William H. Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $430,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,017.04. This trade represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Black sold 8,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $303,463.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,250 shares of company stock worth $1,976,264 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,019,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,145,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,331,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,645,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,354,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

