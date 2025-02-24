Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Barclays

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

NYSE ADM opened at $48.30 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,730,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,409,000 after acquiring an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $2,339,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,138,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,011,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,082,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,163,000 after buying an additional 489,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

