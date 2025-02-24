Ardent Health Partners (ARDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ardent Health Partners Price Performance

Shares of ARDT stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. Ardent Health Partners has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $20.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardent Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

