Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO) Insider Sells £438,418.15 in Stock

Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO – Get Free Report) insider Kyriakos Rialas sold 8,768,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £438,418.15 ($554,819.22).

Argo Group Stock Performance

ARGO stock opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.50. Argo Group Limited has a one year low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 6.96 ($0.09). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.42.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, distressed debt, and real estate. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Argo Group Limited is a subsidiary of Lynchwood Nominees Limited.

