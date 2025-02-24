Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO) Insider Sells £438,418.15 in Stock

Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO – Get Free Report) insider Kyriakos Rialas sold 8,768,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £438,418.15 ($554,819.22).
Argo Group Stock Performance
ARGO stock opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.50. Argo Group Limited has a one year low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 6.96 ($0.09). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.42.
Argo Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Argo Group
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.