Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Stock Price Down 13.4% – Should You Sell?

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). 5,109,076 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 1,688,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.24. The company has a market cap of £2.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.39.

About Arkle Resources

Arkle is a diversified exploration company with principal assets in gold and zinc exploration licences across Ireland. The Company has two 100% owned gold projects (Mine River and Inishowen) and is in joint venture with Teck Ireland Ltd. at the Oldcastle Zinc Project and with Group Eleven Resources Corp.

