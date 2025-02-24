Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Stock Price Down 13.4% – Should You Sell?

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). 5,109,076 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 1,688,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).
Arkle Resources Trading Down 13.4 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.24. The company has a market cap of £2.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.39.
About Arkle Resources
Arkle is a diversified exploration company with principal assets in gold and zinc exploration licences across Ireland. The Company has two 100% owned gold projects (Mine River and Inishowen) and is in joint venture with Teck Ireland Ltd. at the Oldcastle Zinc Project and with Group Eleven Resources Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arkle Resources
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Arkle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.