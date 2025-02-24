Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.43 and last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 210125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARVN. Stephens started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arvinas from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a negative net margin of 75.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $42,332,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $23,845,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,294,000. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 148.3% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,284,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after acquiring an additional 767,242 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,334,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,919,000 after acquiring an additional 551,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

