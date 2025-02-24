Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,850,417 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 187.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,836,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850,417 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $77,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024,156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,748,000 after purchasing an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,755,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,252,000 after buying an additional 3,900,238 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

