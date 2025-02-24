Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IBM opened at $261.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $265.72.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

