Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

AESI traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $20.64. 1,317,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,528. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 121.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AESI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $193,276.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,691,970.20. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $299,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 419,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,264.50. This trade represents a 2.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,071 shares of company stock worth $1,773,251 over the last ninety days. 24.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.