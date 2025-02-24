Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 3,606 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 1,214.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 33,435 shares in the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 552.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JULT opened at $40.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.58. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $40.73.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (JULT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULT was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

