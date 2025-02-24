Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 102,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314,572 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 619,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.