Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 426.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 112.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.77.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

