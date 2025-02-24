Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

REGN opened at $700.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $699.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $881.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $642.00 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.