Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVI. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 85,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVI stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.08.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.