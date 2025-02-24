Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,482 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMIN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 754,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,344,000 after purchasing an additional 211,508 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 668,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,090,000 after buying an additional 86,850 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 283,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,688,000 after buying an additional 38,814 shares in the last quarter. FFG Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 171,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,284,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SMIN opened at $65.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $644.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.44.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

