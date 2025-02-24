Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$22.67 and last traded at C$22.56, with a volume of 12509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.50.
Aura Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.85.
Aura Minerals Company Profile
Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aura Minerals
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.