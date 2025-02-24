BankPlus Trust Department Invests $1.05 Million in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 30.3% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 11,621.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 220,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $42.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

