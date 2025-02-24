BankPlus Trust Department Invests $608,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,134 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This trade represents a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,205. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $97.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $94.23 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.47.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

