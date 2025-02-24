Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA) Director Buys C$50,720.00 in Stock

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) Director Antanas (Tony) Guoga bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,720.00.

Banxa Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BNXA stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.95. 22,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,037. The stock has a market cap of C$49.35 million, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -209.35. Banxa Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$1.61.

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

