Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA) Director Buys C$50,720.00 in Stock

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) Director Antanas (Tony) Guoga bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,720.00.
Banxa Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of BNXA stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.95. 22,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,037. The stock has a market cap of C$49.35 million, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -209.35. Banxa Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$1.61.
About Banxa
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banxa
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Beaten Down Healthcare Stocks Recovering in 2025
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- These 3 Unusual ETFs Have Dominated the S&P 500’s Performance YTD
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- UnitedHealth’s RSI Suggests It Is Extremely Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.