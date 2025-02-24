BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,482,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 101,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.16. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

