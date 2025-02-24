BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 15,750.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,551,000 after buying an additional 3,876,731 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 949.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,566,000 after buying an additional 3,456,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after buying an additional 3,203,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after buying an additional 874,962 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,482,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,869,171,000 after buying an additional 672,244 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $156.92 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

