B&D White Capital Company LLC Purchases 45,323 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 206.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,323 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

SCHB stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.77.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

