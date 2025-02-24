B&D White Capital Company LLC Purchases 963,444 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 387.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,211,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963,444 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.7% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $33,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430,979 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,395,000 after buying an additional 5,772,375 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,943,000 after buying an additional 3,848,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,609,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,463,000 after buying an additional 3,467,433 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

SCHG opened at $28.01 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

