B&D White Capital Company LLC Sells 10,852 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

B&D White Capital Company LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,852 shares during the quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $89.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.