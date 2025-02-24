Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Tesla by 36,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after buying an additional 8,637,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Tesla by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,215,765,000 after buying an additional 3,624,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Tesla by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after buying an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Tesla by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after buying an additional 2,511,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,192,203,000 after buying an additional 1,294,093 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.57.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $337.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 165.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $400.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

