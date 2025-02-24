Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Consider – February 24th

Super Micro Computer, Arista Networks, and Salesforce are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies that develop or significantly utilize artificial intelligence technologies to innovate, automate, or enhance various business processes. These companies often operate in industries such as robotics, cloud computing, and data analytics, where AI plays a key role in driving efficiency and creating competitive advantages in rapidly evolving markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 47,440,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,130,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET traded down $4.68 on Monday, hitting $93.62. 12,150,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,114,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $133.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $309.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $295.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.18. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Featured Stories