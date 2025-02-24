Best Solar Stocks To Watch Today – February 24th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Constellation Energy, Vistra, Quanta Services, and NextEra Energy are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies that operate within the solar energy sector, involving activities such as manufacturing solar panels, developing solar power projects, or offering installation and maintenance services. Investors often view these stocks as part of the broader clean energy market, where growth can be driven by technological advancements, supportive government policies, and increasing global demand for renewable energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $337.18. 55,942,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,864,203. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $400.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 165.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $24.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $502.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,260,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $501.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $463.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.76.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV traded down $7.40 on Monday, hitting $320.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,688,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,400. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.20. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of Constellation Energy stock traded down $16.74 on Monday, reaching $267.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,818,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,523. Constellation Energy has a fifty-two week low of $132.93 and a fifty-two week high of $352.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST stock traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.05. 7,046,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,935,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $199.84.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

NYSE:PWR traded down $7.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.30. 1,530,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $227.11 and a 12 month high of $365.88.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NEE stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $70.51. 4,280,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,251,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

