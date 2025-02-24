Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.82, but opened at $21.96. Bilibili shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 5,575,253 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Bilibili from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa America upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

