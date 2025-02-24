BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $21.73 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BioLife Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of BLFS opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.91. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $29.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BioLife Solutions news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 987 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $26,668.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,468.58. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 7,604 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $207,817.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,688.95. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,678 shares of company stock valued at $317,990 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLFS
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BioLife Solutions
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.