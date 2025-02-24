BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $21.73 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BLFS opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.91. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $29.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioLife Solutions news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 987 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $26,668.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,468.58. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 7,604 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $207,817.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,688.95. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,678 shares of company stock valued at $317,990 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLFS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

