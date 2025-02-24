Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,437 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,489 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,870,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,412,000 after acquiring an additional 746,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manuka Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,306,000.

VXUS stock opened at $62.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

